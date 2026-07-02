Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Graham Bradley dies aged 65

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Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Graham Bradley has died at the age of 65.

Bradley rode more than 700 winners during his 22-year career in the saddle and enjoyed a successful partnership with trainer Michael Dickinson.

His greatest success came in the 1983 Gold Cup, when he guided Bregawn to victory as Dickinson famously saddled the first five home.

Seven-time champion jump jockey John Francome said: "It's sad news, but he's been unwell for a few years now. He was a really good lad and a nice human being. He was a really good jockey who was very stylish. He was good company in the weighing room and a lovely person.

Bregawn and Graham Bradley on their way to Gold Cup glory in 1983

"He was a great judge of pace and made everything very easy for the horse. He had lovely hands and horses always settled well for him. He was a good judge as well, and bought Seebald for Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler. He was always buying and selling.

"When he came down to Lambourn he used to ride for David Murray Smith and Jenny Pitman, and was just a genuinely good all-round human being."

Bradley enjoyed further Cheltenham Festival success, including victory in the Champion Hurdle aboard Collier Bay in 1996, and he also recorded four wins in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase.

He won the King George VI Chase on Wayward Lad in 1985 for trainer Monica Dickinson, while on his first ride in Ireland he steered Rhyme 'n' Reason to victory in the 1985 Irish Grand National.

Graham Bradley counted the Cheltenham Gold Cup and King George VI Chase among his big-race wins Credit: Edward Whitaker

Victory in the Grand National itself proved just out of reach, with his best finish coming when runner-up aboard Suny Bay to Earth Summit in 1998.

In 1999, he retired from the saddle and became a bloodstock agent. Among his purchases was the triple Grade 1 winner Well Chief, who went on to win the Arkle in 2004 for owner David Johnson.

David Elsworth, for whom Bradley rode the likes of Floyd and Cavvies Clown, said: "I was a great fan of his. He was a wonderful rider. He didn't handle his racing life as conventionally as a lot of others would, but he had a heart as big as a bucket.

"Graham had a very generous nature and he helped everybody. Despite what controversy surrounded him, he was a good guy. I held him in very high esteem and he was a wonderful talent."

In 2002, Bradley was banned from racing for eight years and fined £2,500 by the Jockey Club after being found to have disclosed privileged information.

A three-day inquiry examined Bradley's links with convicted drug smuggler Brian Wright, who was wanted by police over a major cocaine operation, and he admitted that, while a licensed jockey, he had passed privileged racing information to Wright in exchange for favours.

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