Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer threatened with licence suspension over failure to engage with IHRB

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Pat Kelly has been handed €2,400 in fines and faces the suspension of his training licence after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said he failed to respond to any correspondence following a stable inspection that uncovered a series of regulatory breaches.

The Galway trainer responsible for Cheltenham Festival winners Presenting Percy and Mall Dini did not engage with the IHRB after officials carried out an inspection of his training establishment in January, despite repeated attempts by the regulator to contact him. He also did not attend Tuesday's referrals committee hearing to explain the position.

During the inspection, IHRB officials found significant discrepancies in horse traceability and record-keeping. Two horses registered in Kelly's care could not be identified at the yard, while ten horses present at the premises were not officially returned in his care.

Officials also found that passports for 17 horses under Kelly's care were unavailable for inspection and were never subsequently produced. In addition, the stable's medicines register was found to be incomplete.

The referrals committee found all of the alleged breaches proven, imposing fines totalling €2,400. It also ordered that Kelly's training licence be suspended seven days after Tuesday's hearing unless he satisfactorily engages with the IHRB before then.

Delivering the decision, former chief justice Frank Clarke said the panel took "a very serious view" of Kelly's "complete failure" to engage with the regulator.

"There is no reason to believe that any of these, not insignificant breaches, have been remedied in the intervening period," said Clarke.

"It would have been open to Mr Kelly to either write to the IHRB or answer calls from the IHRB, or indeed to attend before this panel today and explain matters."

The committee said the suspension would not take effect if Kelly engages with the IHRB within the seven days and satisfies the regulator that the breaches have either been remedied or are in the reasonable course of being remedied.

Foley suspension reduced

Shane Foley has had a nine-day suspension reduced to six after successfully appealing against an improper riding finding from last week's meeting at Naas.

The IHRB appeals body overturned the original finding of improper riding aboard Moonlit Sun in a fillies’ maiden on June 24, substituting it with a lesser finding of careless riding instead.

Foley told the hearing he had made a "slight misjudgement" in attempting to take a gap between White Sand Beach and Elmakaya. However, he argued his mount, making only her second start, overreacted by switching leads due to greenness and was also feeling the ground, contributing to the interference.

After reviewing the race footage, the appeals body ruled there was insufficient evidence to conclude Foley had acted deliberately.

The panel found that while attempting to go for the gap was "an error of judgement", the subsequent movement was caused by the horse rather than the rider. It therefore replaced the improper riding offence with careless riding.

As it was Foley's second careless riding offence within the relevant period, the appeals body imposed a six-raceday suspension instead of the original nine-day ban. He also forfeits 50 per cent of his appeal deposit. The suspension will run from July 8-14.

Read more:

Haydock cancels July fixtures and plans for August resumption after investigation into hole in outer course

Aidan O'Brien to run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Coral-Eclipse in surprise twist

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.