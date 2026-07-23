37 rides, 11 wins and 'one of the best days of my life': Tom Cannon full of praise for remarkable Edwardstone

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tom Cannon was full of admiration for Edwardstone , who delivered one of the best days of his life, after the star chaser was retired on Tuesday .

The 35-year-old jockey partnered the four-time Grade 1 winner on all but five of his 42 career starts, producing 11 of his 12 victories for trainer Alan King.

Edwardstone unseated on his first run over fences but had a remarkable novice season when he was put back to chasing in 2021-22, when he won the Henry VIII Novices' Chase, Wayward Lad Novices' Chase, Kingmaker Novices' Chase and then the Arkle.

"Once he went chasing he was just a different proposition altogether," Cannon said. "He got brought down at Warwick, and then we went back there and won before going straight into a Grade 1 and from then on he kept winning. He came on with each run and it was a fantastic novice season, and he was the first true Grade 1 horse I sat on.

"He was a great horse. He always had enthusiasm from the first day he ran to the last day."

Edwardstone caps his excellent novice chase campaign with victory in the Arkle at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The winning streak culminated in a four-and-a-quarter-length victory as the 5-2 favourite in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Cannon added: "Kingy had brought him to Cheltenham absolutely fizzing. He was nearly bucking on the way to the start of the Arkle and that was one of the best days of my life.

"When we were cantering down to the start, I was so confident we were going to win, and we had a bit of luck that day."

Tom Cannon looking round for non-existent challengers in the Game Spirit Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Owned by Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle, the now 12-year-old won the leading chaser award at Tuesday evening's TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards.

Cannon said: "The reason they took their time with him was to keep a lid on him so he didn't overdo it. He'd go to the well for you every single time.

"When a horse gets to 12 years old, that isn't always the case, but a lot of that is down to how he was handled by Kingy and the team.

"You ride a lot of good horses, but sometimes they wave the white flag after some tricky races. He never did that.

Another career highlight came when Edwardstone won the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase by nine lengths after 238 days off the track, with Cannon paying tribute to King.

"One thing that stood out to me when I looked at his form last night was that he won the Tingle Creek first time out, which was a phenomenal bit of training," he said.

"He was always very well trained by Kingy and the owners."

Tom Cannon with Edwardstone after their win in the Tingle Creek Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Edwardstone fell and unseated Cannon during their time together, but those setbacks were insignificant in the context of a remarkable career.

"The owners took the good and the bad," he said. "The majority were good days. There were some hiccups along the way but that made winning all the sweeter.

"He was so much faster than any other horse I'd been on. When he won the Game Spirit, I knew we were going fast because the car with the cameras had to change gear to keep up.

"You strapped in and held on at the start because you knew he was going to go all guns blazing no matter what happened."

Edwardstone (right) jumps the last fence en route to winning the Celebration Chase on what proved to be his final race before retirement Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The decision to retire Edwardstone after he closed his career by beating younger opponents in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase at Sandown at the end of last season feels like the right one, even if Cannon believes there was more left in the tank.

He added: "I think he would have been okay to carry on, but the feeling was that the connections weren't going to enjoy the races with him in case something happened. Now is the right time to retire him, after going out on a win.

"Running at Plumpton before Sandown really revved him up, and if you could have written a race for him, it was his last race."

Read these next:

'He's going to leave an enormous hole' - Alan King pays tribute as brilliant chaser Edwardstone is retired

Alan King bowled over by 'very special' Celebration Chase win for 12-year-old Edwardstone but Thistle Ask fatally injured

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.