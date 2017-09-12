'Juice Man' to face the music after celebrations caught on camera

Jorge Navarro (right) celebrates five wins in one day at Monmouth Park in July 2017

Two of Monmouth Park's leading names could be set for a hefty fine after overdoing celebrations.

Trainer Jorge Navarro, leading handler at the New Jersey track for the last five seasons, and principal owner Randal Gindi were filmed celebrating a win by a horse trained by Navarro's brother Marciel.

Gindi gave out several ironic cries of "juice man", referring to a disparaging nickname for Jorge Navarro, who was banned for 60 days in 2013 after one of his horses was found to have 200 times the permitted level of anti-inflammatory drug flunixin on raceday.

The owner went on to say: "We f*** everyone, and I line my pockets with the bookie with another twenty thousand."

He later denied he bet with bookmakers, which are illegal in New Jersey.

The video was brought to the attention of the New Jersey Racing Commission, whose stewards had a formal hearing on September 6.

They imposed a maximum fine of $5,000, but referred the matter to the commission – which is set to meet next week – as "the stewards believe the conduct exhibited is extremely detrimental to racing and that a larger fine is warranted".

The stewards suggested a fine of $10,000 for Navarro and $20,000 for Gindi.

Navarro told the Paulick Report: "Everyone wants to pick on Navarro when I win a race. They call me the 'juice man' even when my kids are around. My son is ten, my daughter is seven. How many fingers do you have to count the number of times I hear that stuff? But I'm going to keep winning races."

He did, however, show some remorse for his and Gindi's behaviour, caught on a video said to have been taken by someone who had a previous run-in with Gindi, saying: "He's one of my best owners and he is passionate about it. He had a punk approach with that guy. He was very wrong for saying that. We are professionals. We should not say that.”