Jonathan Haynes is among those with cause to celebrate
Nic Coward 52
BHA chief executive 2007-11
Rob Hughes 75
Chairman of the Levy Board 1998-2009
Paul Barton 64
BHA head of stewarding 2013-17
Kevin Whyte 60
Rider of Rathgorman & Canton
Francois Bertras 42
Rider of Hurricane Fly & The Right Man
Kathy Ritvo 49
Trainer of Mucho Macho Man
Peter Howe 79
Trainer of Proud Delta & Soothsayer
Tom Ludt 53
Chairman of Breeders’ Cup Ltd 2011-15
Andrew Peacock 79
Joint-owner of Leilani
Andrew Bengough 64
Joint-owner of Cabochon & Fantasia
Jonathan Haynes 58
Cumbria permit-holder
Marlon St Julien 46
Rider of Curule & Zoftig
Claire Allen 32
Champion lady point-to-point rider 2006-07
Linda McCauley 66
Stable lass of the year 1982
Grant Tuer 45
Former North Yorkshire trainer
Varlien Vyner-Brooks 84
Former racecourse commentator