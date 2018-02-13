Jonathan Haynes is among those with cause to celebrate

Nic Coward 52

BHA chief executive 2007-11



Rob Hughes 75

Chairman of the Levy Board 1998-2009



Paul Barton 64

BHA head of stewarding 2013-17



Kevin Whyte 60

Rider of Rathgorman & Canton



Francois Bertras 42

Rider of Hurricane Fly & The Right Man



Kathy Ritvo 49

Trainer of Mucho Macho Man



Peter Howe 79

Trainer of Proud Delta & Soothsayer



Tom Ludt 53

Chairman of Breeders’ Cup Ltd 2011-15



Andrew Peacock 79

Joint-owner of Leilani



Andrew Bengough 64

Joint-owner of Cabochon & Fantasia



Jonathan Haynes 58

Cumbria permit-holder



Marlon St Julien 46

Rider of Curule & Zoftig



Claire Allen 32

Champion lady point-to-point rider 2006-07



Linda McCauley 66

Stable lass of the year 1982



Grant Tuer 45

Former North Yorkshire trainer



Varlien Vyner-Brooks 84

Former racecourse commentator