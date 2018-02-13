Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Jonathan Haynes is among those with cause to celebrate

Jonathan Haynes is 58
Nic Coward 52
BHA chief executive 2007-11

Rob Hughes 75
Chairman of the Levy Board 1998-2009

Paul Barton 64
BHA head of stewarding 2013-17

Kevin Whyte 60
Rider of Rathgorman & Canton

Francois Bertras 42
Rider of Hurricane Fly & The Right Man

Kathy Ritvo 49
Trainer of Mucho Macho Man

Peter Howe 79
Trainer of Proud Delta & Soothsayer

Tom Ludt 53
Chairman of Breeders’ Cup Ltd 2011-15

Andrew Peacock 79
Joint-owner of Leilani

Andrew Bengough 64
Joint-owner of Cabochon & Fantasia

Jonathan Haynes 58
Cumbria permit-holder

Marlon St Julien 46
Rider of Curule & Zoftig

Claire Allen 32
Champion lady point-to-point rider 2006-07

Linda McCauley 66
Stable lass of the year 1982

Grant Tuer 45
Former North Yorkshire trainer

Varlien Vyner-Brooks 84
Former racecourse commentator

