John Gosden to train record-breaking Galileo filly Gloam for Godolphin

John Gosden's link with the record breaking 4,000,000gns Gloam will be extended to the racecourse after it was announced the Newmarket trainer would be responsible for the Galileo filly when she appears in the Godolphin colours in 2018.

The Newmarket handler inspected and later successfully bid on the filly at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales last autumn where he prevailed in a big money duel with Godolphin's rivals Coolmore.

The first foal of the dual Grade 1 winner Dank, Gloam was the highest priced yearling to be sold in the world in 2017 and also the second-highest priced yearling filly ever to be sold at auction.

Her purchase and that of yearlings by Coolmore sires at Keeneland and Goffs signalled the end of a 12-year rift between Sheikh Mohammed's organisation and Coolmore in which both teams had rarely bought produce of one another's stallions.



Acquiring female produce of Galileo, who is the most successful stallion in the world, will eventually help refresh the breeding programme at Sheikh Mohammed's vast operations at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket and Kildangan Stud in Ireland.

Sam Bullard, stallions manager at Dalham Hall, said at a Discover Newmarket media day: "John Gosden is training the Galileo filly bought at Tattersalls for Godolphin. John played a key role for us at the sales so we thought the man who selected her and bid on her had better train her. "

At the time of the purchase, Gosden said: "You very rarely have a filly of this quality come on to the market. She's by a great stallion and out of a phenomenal racemare. She's an outstanding physical example. For her racing future and her breeding future she's a very exciting prospect – that's what we prefer to concentrate on."

Gloam exits the Tattersalls the sales ring after being sold last October

Gosden went on to explain some of the thinking behind the commitment of such an eye-watering sum, which equates to £4.2 million.

"You must always think that the stud needs to be regenerated with new bloodlines," he said. "That's very important, for the racing programme and the breeding programme equally.

"If we see nice fillies by any stallion we'll be very interested, just as we would with a nice colt. It just so happens that this filly, and the filly sold by Ballylinch at Goffs, are outstanding physical specimens with great pedigrees."

