News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Jockey Club regional director John Baker will be among those celebrating

John Baker: celebrates his 49th birthday on Sunday
John Baker 49 
North-west regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses

Phil D’Amato 42
Trainer of Obviously & Midnight Storm

Fawzi Nass 47
Owner-trainer of Krypton Factor

Cliff Brown 49
Trainer of Tarnpir Lane & Gilt Complex

Teresa Pompay 57
Trainer of Currency Swap

Alistair Charlton 85
Trainer of Ida’s Delight & Lord Dorcet

Shane Foley 30
Rider of Success Days & Jet Setting

Dermot Hogan 69
Rider of Noble Mark & Godswalk

Fabrice Barrao 46
Rider of Kauto Star & Big Buck’s

Gordon Holmes 71
Rider of Even Dawn & Manton Castle

Mick Wood 61
Rider of Laser Lady

Aldo Domeyer 31
Champion apprentice in South Africa 2009-10

Alex Smith 59
Managing director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing

Peter Bennett-Jones 63
Co-owner of King Harald & Tullius

Tony Manuel 66
Former Abu Dhabi trainer

Garry Rothwell 42
Assistant to John Gosden

Barry Oldman 59
Racecourse farrier

Michael Church 82
Official Derby historian

Lord Lawson of Blaby 86
Abolisher of on-course betting duty 1987

