Jockey Club regional director John Baker will be among those celebrating

John Baker: celebrates his 49th birthday on Sunday

John Baker 49

North-west regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses



Phil D’Amato 42

Trainer of Obviously & Midnight Storm

Fawzi Nass 47

Owner-trainer of Krypton Factor

Cliff Brown 49

Trainer of Tarnpir Lane & Gilt Complex

Teresa Pompay 57

Trainer of Currency Swap

Alistair Charlton 85

Trainer of Ida’s Delight & Lord Dorcet

Shane Foley 30

Rider of Success Days & Jet Setting

Dermot Hogan 69

Rider of Noble Mark & Godswalk

Fabrice Barrao 46

Rider of Kauto Star & Big Buck’s

Gordon Holmes 71

Rider of Even Dawn & Manton Castle

Mick Wood 61

Rider of Laser Lady

Aldo Domeyer 31

Champion apprentice in South Africa 2009-10

Alex Smith 59

Managing director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing

Peter Bennett-Jones 63

Co-owner of King Harald & Tullius

Tony Manuel 66

Former Abu Dhabi trainer

Garry Rothwell 42

Assistant to John Gosden

Barry Oldman 59

Racecourse farrier

Michael Church 82

Official Derby historian

Lord Lawson of Blaby 86

Abolisher of on-course betting duty 1987