News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Jockey Barry McHugh is among those celebrating on Sunday

Barry McHugh: the Flat jockey is 35
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1

Barry McHugh  35
Rider of Bengali Boys & Darkanna

Stephen Lambert 69 
MD/clerk of the course at Stratford 1997-2014

Nick Blofeld 55 
Managing director of Epsom 2007-09

Steve McManaman 46 
Joint-owner of Auetaler & Seebald

Roger Kilby 72 
Canisbay Bloodstock

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale 67 
Owner of Runhappy

Joy Swainson 75 
Owner of Lyford Cay & True Lad

Bill Betz 67 
Co-breeder of Mine That Bird

Lorne Richards 59 
Trainer of Financingavailable

Robin Trevor-Jones 55 
Travelling head groom to Ed Dunlop

Bob (RA) Davies 76 
Rider of Pendil

Gordon Holmes 71 
Rider of Even Dawn & Manton Castle

Dana Mellor 52 
Rider of Area Code & Double Dutch

Dai Rees 55 
Haverfordwest trainer

Sarah-Jayne Davies 42 
Leominster trainer

Roger Harris 69 
Former Exning trainer

John Haddock 60 
Chief executive of Betfred 2014-16

Drew Slater 18 
Work-rider at Manor House Stables

