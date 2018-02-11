Jockey Barry McHugh is among those celebrating on Sunday

Barry McHugh 35

Rider of Bengali Boys & Darkanna



Stephen Lambert 69

MD/clerk of the course at Stratford 1997-2014



Nick Blofeld 55

Managing director of Epsom 2007-09

Steve McManaman 46

Joint-owner of Auetaler & Seebald



Roger Kilby 72

Canisbay Bloodstock



Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale 67

Owner of Runhappy



Joy Swainson 75

Owner of Lyford Cay & True Lad



Bill Betz 67

Co-breeder of Mine That Bird



Lorne Richards 59

Trainer of Financingavailable



Robin Trevor-Jones 55

Travelling head groom to Ed Dunlop



Bob (RA) Davies 76

Rider of Pendil



Gordon Holmes 71

Rider of Even Dawn & Manton Castle



Dana Mellor 52

Rider of Area Code & Double Dutch



Dai Rees 55

Haverfordwest trainer



Sarah-Jayne Davies 42

Leominster trainer



Roger Harris 69

Former Exning trainer



John Haddock 60

Chief executive of Betfred 2014-16



Drew Slater 18

Work-rider at Manor House Stables