Jessica Harrington will be among those celebrating
Jessica Harrington 71
Trainer of Moscow Flyer & Sizing John
Nicky Richards 62
Trainer of Monet’s Garden & Simply Ned
Ted Durcan 45
Seven-time UAE champion jockey
Wayne Hutchinson 37
Rider of Halcon Genelardais & Smad Place
Robert Williams 65
Trainer of Chaumiere & Mister Majestic
Michael Blanshard 64
Trainer of Rambling Bear & The Trader
Eric Kruljac 65
Trainer of Leave Me Alone & Bauble Queen
Terry Jordan 76
Trainer of Tribal Belle
Jim Davies 60
Rider of Robin Wonder
Jo Berry 76
Rider of Bri-Eden & Higham Grey
Patti Cooksey 60
Four-time leading US woman jockey
Philip Hall 45
Jockey Club member
George Paul 78
Chairman of Jockey Club Estates 1991-2005
Bobby Neame 84
Racecourse chairman at Folkestone 1989-99
Lee Richardson 61
Former BHB marketing director & Boylesports CEO
Richard Lavelle 82
Owner of Belmount Captain & Odagh Odyssey
Gary Harrison 50
Former Lanark trainer
Jane George 56
International Racing Bureau director
Malcolm Stock 68
Owner with Richard Phillips