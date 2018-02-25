Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Jessica Harrington will be among those celebrating

Jessica Harrington: Gold Cup-winning trainer is 71
Jessica Harrington: Gold Cup-winning trainer is 71
Patrick McCann
1 of 1

Jessica Harrington 71
Trainer of Moscow Flyer & Sizing John 

Nicky Richards 62
Trainer of Monet’s Garden & Simply Ned 

Ted Durcan 45
Seven-time UAE champion jockey 

Wayne Hutchinson 37
Rider of Halcon Genelardais & Smad Place 

Robert Williams 65
Trainer of Chaumiere & Mister Majestic 

Michael Blanshard 64
Trainer of Rambling Bear & The Trader 

Eric Kruljac 65
Trainer of Leave Me Alone & Bauble Queen 

Terry Jordan 76
Trainer of Tribal Belle 

Jim Davies 60
Rider of Robin Wonder 

Jo Berry 76
Rider of Bri-Eden & Higham Grey 

Patti Cooksey 60
Four-time leading US woman jockey 

Philip Hall 45
Jockey Club member 

George Paul 78
Chairman of Jockey Club Estates 1991-2005 

Bobby Neame 84
Racecourse chairman at Folkestone 1989-99 

Lee Richardson 61
Former BHB marketing director & Boylesports CEO 

Richard Lavelle 82
Owner of Belmount Captain & Odagh Odyssey 

Gary Harrison 50
Former Lanark trainer 

Jane George 56
International Racing Bureau director 

Malcolm Stock 68
Owner with Richard Phillips

Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets