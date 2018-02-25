Jessica Harrington will be among those celebrating

Jessica Harrington 71

Trainer of Moscow Flyer & Sizing John



Nicky Richards 62

Trainer of Monet’s Garden & Simply Ned



Ted Durcan 45

Seven-time UAE champion jockey



Wayne Hutchinson 37

Rider of Halcon Genelardais & Smad Place



Robert Williams 65

Trainer of Chaumiere & Mister Majestic



Michael Blanshard 64

Trainer of Rambling Bear & The Trader



Eric Kruljac 65

Trainer of Leave Me Alone & Bauble Queen



Terry Jordan 76

Trainer of Tribal Belle



Jim Davies 60

Rider of Robin Wonder



Jo Berry 76

Rider of Bri-Eden & Higham Grey



Patti Cooksey 60

Four-time leading US woman jockey



Philip Hall 45

Jockey Club member



George Paul 78

Chairman of Jockey Club Estates 1991-2005



Bobby Neame 84

Racecourse chairman at Folkestone 1989-99



Lee Richardson 61

Former BHB marketing director & Boylesports CEO



Richard Lavelle 82

Owner of Belmount Captain & Odagh Odyssey



Gary Harrison 50

Former Lanark trainer



Jane George 56

International Racing Bureau director



Malcolm Stock 68

Owner with Richard Phillips