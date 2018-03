Japanese trainer Yasuo Ikee is among those celebrating

Yasuo Ikee: birthday celebrations for the trainer of Deep Impact

Roy Jackson 81

Joint-breeder of George Washington & Barbaro

Yasuo Ikee 77

Trainer of Stay Gold & Deep Impact

Sir Mark Todd 62

Trainer of Bramble Rose & Willy Smith

Peter Brant 71

Owner of Swale & Triptych

Stewart Elliott 53

Canadian Hall of Fame jockey

Robbie Burke 46

Twice champion jockey in Macau & Mauritius

Ross Geraghty 41

US champion jump jockey 2012

Jan Faltejsek 35

Rider of Knockara Beau & Orphee Des Blins

Joseph Delozier 43

Trainer of Black Jack Blues

Frederic Danloux 63

Trainer of Vieux Beaufai & Jean D’Angely

Ron Hodges 78

Trainer of Hard To Figure & Hanakham

Stuart Cargeeg 59

Trainer of Our Account & All Is Vanity

Ralf Rohne 55

Trainer of Estejo & Orsino

Bill Davies 83

Owner of Aintree racecourse 1973-83

Peter Roe 40

General manager at Fairyhouse

James Henderson 56

Chief executive of William Hill 2014-16

Louise Kemble 54

Owner of The Elms Stud

David Cartledge 70

Senior stallion man at the Royal Studs

Matthew Budden 45

Manager of Biddestone Racehorse Syndicate

Martin O’Neill 66

Owner of Flower Master

Roger Daltrey 74

Former owner with Bobby Beasley

Chris Roberts 68

Former owner with Karl Burke