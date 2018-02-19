Jacob hoping to take advantage of healthy book of rides

Daryl Jacob knows all too well not to build his hopes sky high for the Cheltenham Festival, but equally the jockey is looking forward to a very strong book of rides for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

"I have fabulous horses to ride for Simon and Isaac and it looks like being my best year with four or five Grade 1 winners, but the Cheltenham Festival is something else.

"I went into last year with 11 rides and with great chances but unfortunately on the day they weren't good enough, but almost all finished in the first four – I had three seconds and two thirds."

Two of those seconds are set to feature this time around with Jacob retaining the faith in Top Notch, who was second in last year's JLT and who finished fourth in the Ascot Chase on Saturday.

L'Ami Serge: looks to have a solid chance in the Stayers' Hurdle

"He ran well enough in a race run at a furious pace and will come on for it and prefers better ground. He is one to look forward to in the Ryanair."

L'Ami Serge, second in the County Hurdle, is one of two in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle for his owners, along with Wholestone.

Jacob, whose first Festival winner was on recently-retired Zarkandar, added: "Both are wonderful horses and have come out of their last races well and will improve for better ground."

Jacob is in an enviable position in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy with his owners having both odds-on favourite Footpad and Sceau Royal, although riding plans are yet to be discussed.

Footpad: could be ridden by Daryl Jacob in the Racing Post Arkle

Then there is the unbeaten We Have A Dream in the JCB Triumph Hurdle for trainer Nicky Henderson, who also trains the race favourite, Apple's Shakira.

Another possible ride for Munir/Souede is Calett Mad, who could head for either the Pertemps Final or Albert Bartlett.

Jacob is also looking forward to rides for Ben Pauling in his link-up as stable jockey, which could include recent Haydock faller Markov, Southwell bumper winner Hidden Glen and Gowiththeflow, who has the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett for options options.

