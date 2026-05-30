It's had the Romans and Red Rum - how about a future Arc winner? Estrange is the star on an historic day at Carlisle

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It takes something special to make history in Carlisle, which has had a couple of thousand years to revel in it thanks to the Romans using it as a frontier point from the time that nearby Hadrian's Wall was a new-build.

Famous names to have shown up include Mary Queen of Scots, who was kept prisoner in the castle, and Lady Gaga, who was a rather more willing visitor when performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 15 years ago this month.

They were respectively at the castle and the airport, but the racecourse has a storied past too. It boasts the world's oldest sporting trophy, competed for in the 427-year-old Carlisle Bell, at a track where the new-fangled Tote operated for the first time anywhere in Britain in 1929.

Racing royalty himself, Red Rum, launched each Grand National-winning season with victory at a track, where a bar now commemorates his many visits.

But he, Monet's Garden and the other greats seen here of late were jumpers. While the odd future Flat star has gone to big things after winning here – think Venetian Sun – this was, in the words of clerk of the course Harry Phipps, "quite something".

A Breeders' Cup winner and a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe contender were declared for a card that included the first ever Group race and drew the ITV reporting team's first visit in modern times.

There was also a first visit by Chris Richardson, born and raised 40 miles along Hadrian's Wall at Corbridge and a childhood regular at Hexham. He was sandwiching a Carlisle debut between more customary days at Sandown on Thursday and Epsom next Saturday.

Arc contender: Estrange returns after winning the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes Credit: Grossick Photography

The urbane managing director of Cheveley Park Stud was here with Estrange , who won the Lester Piggott Stakes in 2025 and had her sights adjusted 110 miles up the M6 when Haydock's abandonment earlier in the week meant this £412,000 card headed north on four days' notice.

That did not faze the owner's mare, a class act who lived up to her billing with a smooth win. Whether or not she is the best Flat horse ever to race here, she must surely be the first to get bookmaker quotes for the Arc after winning at Carlisle.

Piggott's daughter Maureen Haggas was another making a first visit to the track, where her father officially opened the weighing room in 2010. She was impressed, saying: "It's really nice to come, it's a sweet track.

"It's lovely for the horses, everything is close together. From that point of view it's a good replacement. A lot of horses you take to Haydock because you know the ones that worry are going to have a stress-free time, and this place is very similar."

It is a very different venue to Del Mar, where Starlust won the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint in 2024. "Where the turf meets the surf" is not a slogan that quite fits this place and he trailed in sixth in the Achilles Stakes on his first run for 11 months.

Washington Heights (dark blue cap, noseband) wins on a big day at Carlisle Credit: Grossick Photography

Instead it was one for those who come to Carlisle rather more frequently as Washington Heights gave Tom Eaves his 43rd course win.

"He won here as a two-year-old so we weren't disappointed when the race got rescheduled here," said the rider. "I was gutted the race was off, so no matter where they put it back, I was delighted."

The last remark might have been true, but there were many, many folk in Cumbria delighted that some top-class Flat racers had come to call.

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