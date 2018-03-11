Is the Ryanair a better race for Douvan than the Champion Chase?

Douvan is being strongly considered for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival next week instead of the Betway Champion Chase. Would it be the right call for him? Let’s have a look:

The opposition

Damned if you do and damned if you don’t when it comes to blockbuster rivals. In the Champion Chase there is the considerable obstacle of Altior to take on, and he looked as good as ever in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury last month.

The alternative? Taking on stablemate Un De Sceaux, winner of the Ryanair Chase last season and something of a machine when it comes to racing on soft and heavy ground. No easy option here.



The trip

Douvan has never raced over further than 2m1f and his pedigree does not exactly shout stamina (sire’s best form at 1m4f, dam’s family mostly 2m-2m2f horses).

Nevertheless, he was entered in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park over 2m4f as a potential comeback race (although he did not run) so connections must feel he has good prospects of getting the trip.

Owner Rich Ricci indicated a potentially slower pace in the Ryanair Chase would also help Douvan get the extra distance.

Un De Sceaux: winner of the Ryanair Chase last year

The ground

Soft or heavy ground would not appear to be an issue for Douvan, who lest we forget has been a winning machine through much of his racing career (two defeats in 16 starts, one on debut and the other when getting injured at Cheltenham last year).

However, the softer the ground the more emphasis it will place on his stamina, particularly against a proven soft-ground performer such as Un De Sceaux.



The absence

Douvan has not raced since last year's Cheltenham Festival, although he has come close to a comeback on a couple of occasions.

Winning any race off an absence is a big ask and winning any race at the Cheltenham Festival is a big ask. Throw in the uncertainty over the Ryanair Chase trip, particularly on the ground, and you can see the mountain Douvan faces next week if he is switched.

But, and it bears repeating, this is Douvan we are talking about. If he is at, or near, his best there are few horses seen in recent times with his level of raw talent.



The verdict

If it was any other horse than Douvan you would think it was barmy to go into a race at the Cheltenham Festival with so many questions to answer. However, his pure class does get you thinking he could pull it off.

Nevertheless, the safer option would be to side with his stablemate Un De Sceaux in the Ryanair or perhaps, given the doubts, give Cheltenham a miss entirely this year.

