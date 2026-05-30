Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Precise still in Oaks contention as Aidan O'Brien has five among the 12 confirmations

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Precise could attempt a quickfire Classic double after landing the Irish 1,000 Guineas last week , as she is among five of Aidan O'Brien's confirmations for the Betfred Oaks next Friday.

Her stablemate Amelia Earhart remains clear 2-1 favourite having landed the Cheshire Oaks on her sole start this season and it could be another tough decision for Ballydoyle's number one jockey Ryan Moore, who had to settle for second on Newmarket 1,000 Guineas winner True Love at the Curragh with Wayne Lordan on board the winner.

Precise was the best juvenile filly around last season, landing Group 1s at the Curragh and Newmarket before reappearing in the 1,000 Guineas to finish seventh after an interrupted preparation. She took a huge step forward at the Curragh to run out a commanding two-and-a-half length winner over True Love but would be taking a step up in trip should she line up in the Oaks

O'Brien has landed the Oaks on 11 occasions, including last year when Minnie Hauk edged out stablemate Whirl, and could saddle up to five in the race with Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Cameo , Beautify and Sugar Island also in contention.

The shortest-priced domestic contender is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Legacy Link , who landed the Musidora Stakes in decisive style at York earlier this month. Joseph O'Brien could run Thundering On , although she also has the option of the Prix de Diane on June 14. The Frankel filly was last seen breaking her maiden in impressive fashion in the Salsibil Stakes at Navan.

Venetian Lace could also tackle a big step up in distance if she lines up for Charlie Johnston after a cracking third at Newmarket on her return, while Ralph Beckett is represented by Musidora third K Sarra , A La Prochaine and On Message . Prizeland, who was second to Cameo at Lingfield, is also a possible for Andrew Balding.

A La Prochaine Ralph Beckett

Amelia Earhart Aidan O'Brien

Beautify Aidan O'Brien

Cameo Aidan O'Brien

K Sarra Ralph Beckett

Legacy Link John and Thady Gosden

On Message Ralph Beckett

Precise Aidan O'Brien

Prizeland Andrew Balding

Sugar Island Aidan O'Brien

Thundering On Joseph O'Brien

Venetian Lace Charlie Johnston

Betfred Oaks (4.00 Epsom, June 5)

Paddy Power: 2 Amelia Earhart, 5-2 Precise, 10-3 Legacy Link, 7 Thundering On, 8 Venetian Lace, 16 Cameo, K Sarra, 20 A La Prochaine, 50 Prizeland, 66 On Message, Sugar Island, 100 Beautify

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