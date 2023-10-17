'You need to go everywhere you can in order to learn' - Dylan Browne McMonagle off to Australia this winter
The next stage in the development of Dylan Browne McMonagle will see the former champion apprentice spend the winter in Australia where he will ride for Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher.
The 20-year-old Letterkenny native, who was Ireland's champion apprentice in 2021, enjoyed one of the best days of his career on Sunday when winning the November Handicap at Naas on Prairie Dancer, having earlier landed the Listed Bluebell Stakes on Dancing Tango.
His talent has obviously caught the attention of Maher, who won last year's Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip, and McMonagle will head down under next month after the Irish Flat turf season draws to a close.
