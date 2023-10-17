Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'You need to go everywhere you can in order to learn' - Dylan Browne McMonagle off to Australia this winter

Dylan Browne McMonagle: will spend the winter in Australia
Dylan Browne McMonagle: will ride for Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron MaherCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The next stage in the development of Dylan Browne McMonagle will see the former champion apprentice spend the winter in Australia where he will ride for Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher. 

The 20-year-old Letterkenny native, who was Ireland's champion apprentice in 2021, enjoyed one of the best days of his career on Sunday when winning the November Handicap at Naas on Prairie Dancer, having earlier landed the Listed Bluebell Stakes on Dancing Tango. 

His talent has obviously caught the attention of Maher, who won last year's Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip, and McMonagle will head down under next month after the Irish Flat turf season draws to a close. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 17 October 2023Last updated 09:00, 17 October 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland