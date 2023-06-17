Racing Post logo
'You have to be a realist' - McGuinness could be denied Royal Ascot runners owing to eve-of-meeting sale

Ado McGuinness: "I could win more on Saturday night than what I won in the whole season in Ireland last year despite the fact I had the best campaign of my life."
Ado McGuinness: preparing maiden winners Tiger Belle and Rush Queen for Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ado McGuinness is in the unusual position of preparing a pair of juveniles for Royal Ascot next week while resigning himself to the possibility he will have no runners at the prestigious meeting. 

The Queen Mary-bound Tiger Belle and Albany hope Rush Queen, both owned by Shamrock Thoroughbreds, are in the Goffs London Sale on the eve of the meeting and could be in somebody else's care by the time their targets come along. 

McGuinness, a Group 1-winning trainer thanks to A Case Of You's victories in the Prix de l'Abbaye and Al Quoz Sprint, likes to dream and would love a Royal Ascot winner, but he is a realist too and knows selling juveniles like Tiger Belle and Rush Queen is important for his business.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 16:48, 17 June 2023
