'You don't get too many chances to go for a Scottish National' - three-horse Irish trainer out to land Saturday feature

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Trainer Sarah Connell only took out a licence two years ago in order to train a couple of homebred fillies but Dublin National winner Promontory could give the three-horse handler a monumental success in the Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday.

The Connell family are well-known in breeding circles having produced the likes of Getabird, Ballyadam, Glory And Fortune and Search For Glory from their Peria Stud in County Waterford.

They also have an association with prominent owner Malcolm Denmark having looked after plenty of his stock and once Connell took out the licence, she attempted to revitalise the Denmark-owned Promontory who had been in training elsewhere but couldn't make the track.