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'You don't get too many chances to go for a Scottish National' - three-horse Irish trainer out to land Saturday feature
Trainer Sarah Connell only took out a licence two years ago in order to train a couple of homebred fillies but Dublin National winner Promontory could give the three-horse handler a monumental success in the Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday.
The Connell family are well-known in breeding circles having produced the likes of Getabird, Ballyadam, Glory And Fortune and Search For Glory from their Peria Stud in County Waterford.
They also have an association with prominent owner Malcolm Denmark having looked after plenty of his stock and once Connell took out the licence, she attempted to revitalise the Denmark-owned Promontory who had been in training elsewhere but couldn't make the track.
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Published on inIreland
Last updated
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- 'They can all have off days - if you’re not in it, you can’t win' - Donnacha O'Brien taking aim at sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising
- 'I don't mind who shows up, our lad is in unreal form' - Barry Connell can't wait for heavyweight bout at Punchestown
- 'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship
- Brighterdaysahead v Lossiemouth unlikely at Punchestown - but Wodhooh will lead Gordon Elliott charge as Grade 1 entries revealed
- 'It could be a big help to him' - Albert Einstein given shock Greenham entry as Aidan O'Brien ponders next move