'You can put a line completely through it, don't worry about that run at all' - Aidan O'Brien explains Minnie Hauk blowout

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Aidan O'Brien has told punters to put a line through the lacklustre effort of Minnie Hauk in the Tattersalls Gold Cup , stressing the way the race was run did last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up absolutely no favours.

On what was an otherwise awesome weekend for O'Brien, the one sore point was a surprising no-show from last year's Oaks winner who was sent off 4-6 favourite but never mustered any sort of challenge and trailed in fifth of the seven runners, nine lengths adrift of impressive winner Almaqam.

It was only the second time Minnie Hauk had finished out of the first two, the other when sixth in the Breeders' Cup Turf, but her trainer was not too despondent afterwards and blamed the tempo of the race for the disappointing display.

Aidan O'Brien: "What Minnie Hauk wants is an even end-to-end gallop to be competitive over a mile-and-a-quarter, so you can put a line completely through that run, don't worry about that run at all." Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Explaining the performance, O'Brien said: "What happened with Minnie Hauk was that they jumped and they went for three furlongs so Ryan [Moore] gave her a chance, which was the right thing to do. But then the pace went out of the race completely and they walked in the middle of the race so, really, he ended up out the back on a mile-and-a-half filly and they were walking, so she had no chance from there."

Minnie Hauk was shoved all the way out to 16-1 (from 5) by Paddy Power for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, but that blockbuster event remains the plan for the filly.

"That's very possible, but we'll see what the lads want to do now," O'Brien replied when asked whether the Wednesday showpiece of the royal meeting remained the plan.

He added: "What Minnie Hauk wants is an even end-to-end gallop to be competitive over a mile-and-a-quarter, so you can put a line completely through that run, don't worry about that run at all."

Daryz, Minnie Hauk's conqueror in last year's Arc, hardened into 6-5 favourite with Paddy Power for the Prince of Wales's Stakes following his stylish victory in the Prix Aga Khan IV last Thursday, while last year's winner Ombudsman is 5-2, Almaqam is available at 7-1 and Calandagan is 8-1.

Prince of Wales's Stakes (Royal Ascot, June 17)

Paddy Power: 6-5 Daryz, 5-2 Ombudsman, 7 Almaqam, 8 Calandagan,14 Kalpana, 16 Minnie Hauk, 20 bar.

Read more:

'Hopefully this is his year' - Ed Walker dreaming even bigger with Almaqam after Tattersalls Gold Cup heroics under inspired Kieran Shoemark

Derby picture grows clearer after Aidan O'Brien trims Prix du Jockey Club team

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