Winners announced for 2023 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards - with special prize for Henry de Bromhead team

The winners of the 2023 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards were announced on Monday, with the Henry de Bromhead team earning a special recognition prize for professionalism and resilience.

The awards, sponsored by Godolphin since 2015, recognise the immense hard work and dedication of those who are employed in the racing and breeding industry.

The eight individual award winners are now in the running for the overall Irish Racing Excellence Award, with the result being announced at a ceremony at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, County Kildare on Monday, October 16.

Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winners 2023

Niall Amond, travelling head lad to Jessica Harrington, County Kildare

Caitriona Bolger, barn manager, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Paddy Duffy, assistant trainer, Shane Duffy, County Laois

Alex Hutter, PA/racing secretary, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Nico Jenjic, travelling head lad, Michael Halford & Tracey Collins, County Kildare

Nicole Kent, racing secretary, Henry de Bromhead, County Waterford

Ciara Robinson, travelling head person, Ado McGuinness, County Dublin

Newcomer Award 2023

Natalie Bradley, yard supervisor, Eoin Griffin, County Kilkenny

The special recognition award was an extra prize which will be presented to Henry de Bromhead’s team to acknowledge their professionalism and resilience in the wake of Jack de Bromhead’s tragic passing at the age of 13 in September 2022.

Ballinrobe won the Racecourse Award, which is chosen by the Irish Stable Staff Association based on a quality programme evaluation. The survey judges each racecourse on a range of criteria relating to facilities for stable employees, with the purpose of setting quality standards at all racecourses in Ireland.

Along with a trophy, Ballinrobe will be awarded €2,500 to be spent on upgrading facilities for stable employees.

Each individual award winner will receive a specially commissioned trophy by sculptor Ani Mollereau as well as €4,000. An additional €2,500 will be awarded to their employer to be used to benefit colleagues at the winner's yard.

The overall Irish Racing Excellence Award winner will receive an additional €5,000 and a trophy, plus €2,500 for their employer to be used to benefit their colleagues.

Joe Osborne, managing director of Godolphin Ireland, said: “All of us at Godolphin are delighted to continue our support of this industry talent showcase. The high standard of the award winners is truly inspirational.

"Each recipient deserves our praise and gratitude for the work they do keeping Irish thoroughbreds consistently successful in an intensely competitive global sport.”

Michael O’Rourke, chair of the judging committee, added: “Congratulations to this year’s Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winners – they are all shining examples of the talent and skill we are so lucky to have working within the racing and breeding industry. I would also like to give thanks to all the judges who gave their input and time so freely.”

