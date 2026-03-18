Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill

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Gaelic Warrior enjoyed a rite of passage reserved only for the most feted of Closutton's catalogue of superstars as last week's stunning Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup hero led a parade in Leighlinbridge on Wednesday evening with Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase winners Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps .

In doing so, he was inducted into a rarefied sanctum that comprises Willie Mullins-trained winners of the two most coveted prizes in jump racing – the Gold Cup and Grand National.

The route from the Lord Bagenal Inn, crossing the bridge that surveys the River Barrow before loafing at the feet of admirers and photographers outside Dorans Electronics, Meaney's and Rainbow's Bar, is a path previously trodden by Hedgehunter, Al Boum Photo, Galopin Des Champs, I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett.

This quaint village, which was draped in pink, green, blue and yellow bunting to pay homage to its heroes' silks, is surely becoming accustomed to such ceremonies. Although you wouldn't think it, as the significance is lost on no-one and they turn out in their droves every time.

Willie Mullins' horsebox rocks up outside the Lord Bagenal Inn Credit: Patrick McCann

Since 2023, this is the fifth time a crowd has gathered to show their appreciation for a local equine champion, and while the event is evolving into an annual pilgrimage as Mullins' domination of the sport has reached unprecedented levels, that does nothing to quell enthusiasm.

Wide-eyed children marvelled at Gaelic Warrior, the strapping son of Maxios, and he seemed somewhat sceptical of the pomp and circumstance, while the two greys, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps, lapped it up and were almost heavy-eyed after posing for countless pictures with children and adults.

Prising away Mullins from the endless requests for photos and autographs was a tricky assignment but he kindly took a break from his duties to reflect on a magical week at Cheltenham and a huge crowd at Leighlinbridge.

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"It's a fabulous turnout, much better than I expected," he said. "Dare I say it, the horses are in tremendous form as there's been no pensioners kicked or kids bitten! It's amazing as when they came back from Cheltenham, they were so well in themselves. On the gallops this morning I gave them an extra mile so they wouldn't be fresh down here. They've behaved so well, it's unbelievable.

"The team at Closutton work so hard. They're the ones who come in early in any weather and make it all possible. I'm the one who gets to stand in front of the cameras – they do the real hard work. They're the backbone of the place and keep it moving.

"I didn't expect many people to come out, and I was wondering whether we should have a homecoming, but people were ringing up, saying they wanted one. We picked today and we're lucky with the weather. I've met people from all over the world and it's been extraordinary."

Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior has his ears pricked as he parades Credit: Patrick McCann

While Mullins has eradicated Gaelic Warrior's previous jumping frailties, he nevertheless seemed destined to be a tricky ride for Paul Townend given his enthusiastic nature, a glitch that has proved the demise for so many top-class horses when tackling the unique demands of a Gold Cup.

However, Townend possesses an unparalleled knack for making complex tasks look straightforward, particularly on the biggest stage. In guiding Gaelic Warrior to one of the most impressive demolition jobs seen in the Gold Cup this century, the Cork man eclipsed the legendary Pat Taaffe in becoming the winningmost Gold Cup jockey with five on the board, all for Mullins.

His Cheltenham sorcery was on full display here with Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps in attendance, as he also became the first rider to snare the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same year.

"It's extraordinary," said Mullins of his stable jockey's record. "He's an extraordinary rider, very understated. He's been underrated for a lot of years but he's now truly made his mark. To become the winningmost Gold Cup jockey of all time, that's legendary stuff. His ride on Il Etait Temps, I thought it was the ride of the meeting."

Paul Townend and Willie Mullins outside the Lord Bagenal Inn Credit: Patrick McCann

Previously whenever Rich and Susannah Ricci's familiar silks popped up, you were thrown back to the likes of Vautour, Douvan, Annie Power and Faugheen at a juncture when they reached the apogee of the sport in record time, amassing an army of generational talents.

A couple of lean years followed but rather than lick his wounds and reminisce about the good old days, Rich Ricci dusted himself down and reinvested heavily, and Mullins was immensely proud to deliver him his biggest day.

He said: "Rich sends his apologies, he just couldn't come but he'd be the star of the show if he did! To win a Champion Hurdle and a Gold Cup is incredible, he's the first since Dorothy Paget [in 1940]. It's not lost on him. He's so proud of himself and Susannah and what they've achieved in racing."

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