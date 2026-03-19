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Ireland
premium

'Willie made him in his novice hurdle season' - Joe Chambers says Mullins' handling of a young Gaelic Warrior was key to the finished article

Paul Townend celebrates cross the line well clear of Jango Baie
Gaelic Warrior: awesome Gold Cup winnerCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Joe Chambers, racing manager to owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, has credited Willie Mullins' handling of Gaelic Warrior in his novice hurdle season as the key to developing last week's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner into the top-class staying chaser he is.

It has not been a straightforward path to the top for Gaelic Warrior as he was agonisingly beaten in the Fred Winter off a mark of 129 on his stable debut in 2022, while he blotted his copybook with an erratic performance in a match race against Fact To File at Leopardstown in 2024.

He bounced back to excellent effect in that season's Arkle, but suffered two defeats over two miles and a furlong in open company the following campaign. He missed Cheltenham that season, but stepped up to a staying trip at Aintree and has excelled ever since.

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