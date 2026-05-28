Why has the IHRB come under fire for pre-race checks before the Irish 1,000 Guineas?

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The row that has involved both Irish and British trainers exploded again on Thursday when the Irish trainers' body called for a full investigation into the pre-race checks conducted by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Body (IHRB) veterinary team at the Curragh.

We look at how the extraordinary row has reached this point.

What’s the flashpoint behind the complaints?

While the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) has expressed concerns to the IHRB on several occasions regarding a lack of clarity over its veterinary team's checks, matters came to a head on Sunday when Magny Cours was said to have been trotted up for 40 minutes during checks prior to her running in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Danny McLoughlin-trained filly was eventually cleared to run and finished tenth of 11. There was also controversy surrounding America Queen 's withdrawal on veterinary advice, with trainer Richard Hughes saying he was "disgusted" by the decision.

Richard Hughes: very disappointed by America Queen's withdrawal Credit: Tattersalls

McLoughlin has since received correspondence from the IHRB stating that Magny Cours would need to have a set of x-rays before she can race again, which Hughes had given to the IHRB in America Queen's case.

Why has the trainers’ body got involved?

Having reportedly reached out to the IHRB on several occasions requesting it to shed light on veterinary procedures, the IRTA said it has become increasingly frustrated with a lack of transparency and that it has lost confidence in the process.

It has called for a full investigation into the conduct of the veterinary team before Sunday's Classic as Magny Cours' chance was deemed to have been compromised due to the lengthy pre-race checks.

What were the 'procedural enhancements' the IHRB introduced last year?

The IHRB said it had "continued to enhance and develop its veterinary and welfare processes" as part of wider programmes.

In a statement to the Racing Post, it added: "These enhancements include expanded risk-based pre-race inspections, increased whole-card trot-up activity, enhanced follow-up processes for horses with previous injuries or clinical findings, piloting of advance veterinary record submission in high-profile races, implementation of AI-assisted gait analysis technology [Sleip] and continued development of evidence-based risk assessment processes informed by Irish and international injury data."

How were the decisions reached at the Curragh?

The IHRB was asked directly whether there was any clear and discernible threshold that Magny Cours reached to be allowed to race compared with America Queen, who was not permitted to take part.

It reported Magny Cours "improved following warm-up and re-examination" and was assessed to be suitable to race, whereas America Queen "did not improve sufficiently". Regarding America Queen, it added that "additional veterinary information provided in the course of the examination was not considered sufficient to address the veterinary officers’ concerns regarding the horse’s clinical presentation at the racecourse".

The IHRB maintained a consistent approach was followed but that "different horses may result in different outcomes depending on their clinical presentation, response to examination and warm-up, veterinary history, and the overall welfare and safety assessment made by the veterinary officers on duty".

The statement also said: "The IHRB appreciates the effort and anticipation involved in race preparation and the consequent disappointment for connections where a horse does not ultimately run.

"However, veterinary officers must make suitability-to-race decisions on the basis of the horse’s clinical presentation on the day together with the information available to them at the time.

"Regulatory veterinary officers across international racing jurisdictions have a broadly consistent approach to grading apparent lameness. These are clinical assessments involving professional judgement rather than a single mechanistic threshold or test."

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