Who could follow in the footsteps of Douvan, Vautour and Impaire Et Passe? Seven in the mix for Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle

The Grade 2 SkyBet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown has a remarkable roll of honour that includes Kicking King, Mikael D'Haguenet, Vautour, Douvan, Min, Any Second Now and last year's winner Impaire Et Passe, and Willie Mullins is responsible for three of the seven entries on Sunday, including the unbeaten Mystical Power .

The JP McManus-owned five-year-old was due to line-up in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas last Sunday before fog descended on the venue and the meeting was abandoned, and he still has the option of going for that rescheduled event on Friday.

Mullins' other two entries are the classy bumper performer Blizzard Of Oz and Lombron , who made a stylish start to life for the champion trainer when winning a maiden hurdle at Thurles in November.

Gordon Elliott has won the Moscow Flyer twice, with Felix Desjy (2019) and Andy Dufresne (2020), and he could be represented by Jigoro on Sunday.

Jigoro, owned by Noel and Valerie Moran of Bective Stud, was a wide-margin winner of a Navan maiden hurdle on his second start for Elliott, and the trainer thinks there could be more to come.

Elliott said: "Jigoro is a lovely young horse. He was good at Navan and we knew he had improved plenty from the first day he ran for us at Cork. Jack Kennedy was delighted with him there and the race at Punchestown is definitely an option."

The Grade 3 novice chase has attracted nine entries and the standout is Blood Destiny , who made such a big impression on his chasing debut at Naas in December.

The contest was won last year by subsequent Mares' Chase winner Impervious, while Bob Olinger won it in 2022 and Envoi Allen in 2021, so it is often a big pointer to the Cheltenham Festival.

Paddy Power Chase winner Meetingofthewaters is an interesting entry for Mullins and owner Paul Byrne, while the champion trainer has also entered Mister Policeman .

