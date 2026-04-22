Who are the winners of the 2026 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards? Find out here

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The winners in the 2026 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards (ITIEA) have been announced, with the eight individual winners in contention to land the prestigious Irish Racing Excellence award.

The recipient of the flagship award – won last year by Siobhan Sheridan – will be revealed on Tuesday, June 2 at the Keadeen Hotel in Kildare on a gala night to celebrate the achievements of all the winners.

The awards – supported by Godolphin, the Irish Stable Staff Association, HRI Equuip, Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association and the Racing Post – are in their tenth year and recognise the workforce in Ireland's thoroughbred breeding and racing sector.

Listowel racecourse landed the racecourse award, which was selected by the Irish Stable Staff Association based on criteria such as the standard of facilities and the overall environment for the industry's workforce.

This year's eight individual winners are Michelle Mallon (stud hand at Newtown Stud), Stephanie Kennedy (marketing, client relations and PA at Ballylinch Stud), John Wixted (stall handler for Horse Racing Ireland), David Christie jnr (assistant trainer to David Christie), Aoife Dempsey (head girl for Ted and Katie Walsh), Jack Madden (travelling head lad for Gordon Elliott), Brian Moloney (travelling head lad for John McConnell) and David Porter (head lad for Willie Mullins).

Each of the award winners will receive a specially commissioned trophy by sculptor Ani Mollereau and €4,000. For the newcomer award, administration award, ancillary services award and Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee award winners, €2,500 will also be awarded to their employers to be used for the benefit of each winner’s colleagues.

Along with an Ani Mollereau trophy, Listowel racecourse will receive €2,500 to be spent on upgrading facilities that will benefit stable employees.

The excellence award winner will receive an additional €5,000 and €2,500 for their employer to be used for the benefit of their work colleagues.

Jimmy Hyland, chief executive of Godolphin Ireland, said: “Godolphin’s continued support of the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards underscores our commitment to recognising and nurturing talent across the global racing and breeding community.

"We are proud to support these awards, which highlight the incredible people who dedicate their careers to the thoroughbred industry. Their expertise and commitment are essential to the success of the sport."

2026 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award individual winners

Michelle Mallon stud hand, Newtown Stud, Naas, County Kildare

Stephanie Kennedy marketing, client relations and PA, Ballylinch Stud, Thomastown, County Kilkenny

John Wixted stall handler, Horse Racing Ireland, Ballymany, County Kildare

David Christie jnr assistant trainer, David Christie, Derrylin, County Fermanagh

Aoife Dempsey head girl, Ted and Katie Walsh, Kill, County Kildare

Jack Madden travelling head lad, Gordon Elliott, Longwood, County Meath

Brian Moloney travelling head lad, John McConnell, Stamullen, County Meath

David Porter head lad, Willie Mullins, Closutton, County Carlow

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