'What a load of rubbish' - Princess Zoe owner appears to criticise Cheltenham Festival ride

The joint-owner of Princess Zoe has appeared to criticise her trainer and jockey over the ride she was given in defeat at the Cheltenham Festival last week.

In a tweet, from the account of Paddy Kehoe, trainer Tony Mullins was said to have not given the right riding instructions. It also said that jockey Danny Mullins would not ride the horse again.

Danny Mullins had the eight-year-old positioned in midfield throughout in Thursday's Mares' Novices' Hurdle and was making headway into fourth before she made a bad mistake at the last, which caused his mount to lose momentum. The pair, sent off at 9-1, finished fifth, beaten four and a quarter lengths.

The tweet, posted on Monday, read: "What a load of rubbish. You did not give proper riding instructions to the jockey who will never ride Zoe again."

That was in response to a tweet on Thursday from Mullins, which suggested he was happy with the run and that he believed Princess Zoe would have been closer without the mistake at the last.

Tony Mullins: the trainer of Princess Zoe Credit: Patrick McCann

The tweet from Tony Mullins' account read: "I thought she [Princess Zoe] ran well, but for the mistake at the last she would have been in the first three. Two and a half [miles] plus might suit her better. She will be on her way home shortly and that's a big thing for me."

Princess Zoe was allowed to take her place in the Grade 2 having had just one start over hurdles, at Punchestown in January, again under Danny Mullins. There she dead-heated with Ladybank, who finished 13 lengths behind her at Cheltenham.

Princess Zoe has won eight of her 34 starts on the Flat, her greatest day coming in October 2020 when she won the Group 1 Prix du Cadran at Longchamp. She finished second in the 2021 Ascot Gold Cup and won the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last April.

Tony Mullins declined to comment when contacted.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.