Wexford forced to cancel Monday's card with doubts over Curragh's Flat card on Tuesday

Irish racing has been affected by the weather with Sunday and Monday's jumps meetings at Wexford cancelled and doubts over Tuesday's Flat fixture at the Curragh.

Wexford was forced to cancel its seven-race card on Sunday following 35mm of rain at the track overnight, and after a further 15mm of rain during the day, Monday's fixture suffered the same fate.

Clerk of the course Paul Moloney said: "We've had significantly more rain than had been forecast so we've had no choice but to make an early call and cancel Monday's fixture. We'll be liasing with Horse Racing Ireland about the possibility of rescheduling in the not too distant future."

The Curragh is currently unfit for racing after a further 10mm of rain on Saturday night, and there is the potential for up to 15mm of rain before the meeting on Tuesday. A further update will be issued at 3pm on Monday.

Redcar, Leicester, Bangor, Worcester and Southwell have already cancelled fixtures in Britain this week but there is hope no others will succumb to the weather.

Officials at Nottingham are closely monitoring the forecast, with the going described as heavy for Wednesday's fixture featuring the Listed Ben Marshall Stakes after 8mm of rain at the East Midlands course early on Saturday night.

Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "The standing water had gone by Friday and we're raceable despite the rain overnight.

"There's only a light shower forecast on Monday and Tuesday but overnight into Wednesday some forecasts are suggesting we could have five to ten millimetres. We're keeping a close eye on it but are hopeful at this stage."

Catterick's going description is heavy for Tuesday's Flat fixture after 10mm of rain overnight but minimal rain is forecast before the meeting.

The going is soft, good to soft in places at Wetherby and Ascot ahead of their feature jumps fixtures this week, with the West Yorkshire track expecting the description to be similar when its two-day meeting begins on Friday.

Wetherby clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson said: "It should be perfect jumping ground and ideal for the time of year. If we get more rain than is forecast then it might be soft ground all round but we've only had one fixture and the track takes the rain quite well."

