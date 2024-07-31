'We've been blown away by the support' - racing comes together to support Graham Lee at Galway black-tie event on Saturday

The Galway races summer festival ball will be staged in support of Graham Lee, with 500 people to attend the gala at the Galmont Hotel on Saturday.

Lee, who grew up close to Ballybrit in Mervue, suffered life-changing injuries in a fall at Newcastle last November and the night will seek to raise money to ease the financial burden on his family.

The Grand National-winning jockey has a close association with the Galway festival having steered Overturn to victory in the Galway Hurdle in 2010 for Donald McCain.

The black-tie event will be hosted by television presenter Gráinne Seoige along with ITV and RTE betting pundit Brian Gleeson. President of the UK Injured Jockeys Fund Sir Anthony McCoy and chairman of the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund Ruby Walsh will attend. Colm O'Donnell will act as auctioneer.

Sinead Cassidy, director of marketing and communications at Galway racecourse, said: "The Galway Ball was a big thing pre-Covid many years ago and Gráinne Seoige used to host it and the late Paddy Dunican was the auctioneer. We wanted to bring it back, and have a special meaning and align it to a special cause.

"When Graham Lee had that life-changing accident in November, we thought, 'This is the time do it'. It's taken a life of its own and we've been blown away by the support from people in Galway and the racing industry."

There are 32 items available for auction online at app.galabid.com/grahamlee, including a Gordon Elliott yard visit, a two-day show-jumping coaching session, six-night Dublin Racing Festival VIP tour package for two guests, two tickets to both the All-Ireland football and hurling finals in 2025, and framed breeches and a whip signed by Lee himself.

Lee's achievements, which include a Grand National over jumps and an Ascot Gold Cup on the Flat, will be celebrated throughout the night, while his family will attend.

"We have amazing auction items online, which you can bid for, and we've eight money-can-buy experiences the night of the event," said Cassidy. "There's a big chunk of money, which we will give to the Injured Jockeys Fund that they will ringfence for Graham."

Read more:

