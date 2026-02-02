'We're not in a great position now' - more woe for Inothewayurthinkin as Gold Cup hero is pushed out to 16-1 for repeat

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Inothewayurthinkin's season went from bad to worse after the Gold Cup winner took a tired fall at the last in the Irish equivalent when well out of contention behind impressive winner Fact To File, who was running in the first silks of JP McManus.

The bookmakers reacted to the latest tale of woe by pushing him all the way out to 16-1 to defend his crown next month, after he had begun the day vying for favouritism at 5-1 alongside Galopin Des Champs.

Gavin Cromwell had been "reasonably happy" with how Inothewayurthinkin was gradually staying on after the second-last but admitted it was back to the drawing board after he crashed out at the final fence.

After checking the Gold Cup winner on his return to the stable at Leopardstown, Cromwell said: "It was just a tired fall. Keith [Donoghue] said he was staying on grand and then about four strides from the final fence he suddenly got tired and it was just too late to pull him up at that stage.

"I was reasonably happy up until he fell. He made up a nice bit of ground down the back straight and it looked like he was going to stay on okay but then he came down."

There was one element of the display that frustrated Cromwell most, as he said: "He jumped quite big over a few of them, which was a bit frustrating as we thought we had that ironed out. That part of it was disappointing.

"We're obviously not in a great position now with regard to going back to the Gold Cup, but at least he's home safe and that's the main thing. I got an awful fright when he came down at the last and I feared the worst for a few seconds but, thankfully, he got up and he's safe. That's all that matters."

Don Cossack won the Gold Cup in 2016 having fallen in the King George the same season, but he won the Grade 2 Kinloch Brae Chase in between so it will be interesting to see whether Cromwell can find a suitable confidence booster for Inothewayurthinkin.

