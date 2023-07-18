'We're looking at the Irish St Leger for him' - superstar stayer Kyprios back in work and set for autumn campaign

The best stayer in training is on his way back to the track and could make a sensational return to action in the Irish St Leger on the second day of the Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh in September.

Kyprios is showing Aidan O'Brien all the right signs with the master trainer revealing to the Racing Post that he has returned to training in anticipation of an autumn campaign.

Last seen in action at Longchamp on Arc weekend in October when producing an extraordinary performance to win the Prix du Cadran by 20 lengths, Kyprios picked up an inner infection inside a joint in February and it had to be flushed twice.