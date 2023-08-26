'We’re hoping to break the €200,000 barrier' - Coast To Curragh cycle ride goes from strength to strength

Six hours and 110km after setting off from Laytown, the Coast To Curragh cycle riders arrived at the home of Irish Flat racing to a rousing reception in front of the grandstand.

They were serenaded by Queen's We Are The Champions as they filed across the finishing line in front of a host of supporters, including Frances Crowley, wife of legendary jockey Pat Smullen, and Sir AP McCoy.

The Pat Smullen Race Day, in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland, is rapidly evolving into one of the highlights of the racing calendar, having sprouted from the cycle ride, which first took place in 2020. Last year the event was augmented with a gala lunch and an auction, while this year's edition saw the introduction of the charity race as the curtain-closer. A remarkable €367,000 has been raised since its inception and the kitty is likely to pass the half-million mark this year.

Smullen will long be revered not just for his illustrious career in the saddle but for the valour with which he fought an illness that touches so many families and for his immensely successful efforts to raise awareness and fundraise for cancer research.

The cycle ride is the creation of Gavin Lynch, who, as well as being inspired by Smullen, developed the initiative as a tribute to his mother Olive, whom he lost to pancreatic cancer. On completion of the arduous journey, which took in six racecourses along with Moyglare Stud, Lynch reflected back on the day.

"We met some brilliant people," he said. "AP [McCoy] was fantastic and cycled with us for a good bit of the journey. I ended up chatting to a man, Donal Reidy, who’s 71 and did the full cycle. He was telling me that when he started with Paddy Norris in the 1960s aged 14, they weighed him on his first day and he was 5st. He’s still doing 300km a week now. It’s fantastic the different people you meet.

"In the first year we raised €185,000, last year we raised €182,000 and this year we’re hoping we might break the €200,000 barrier as we have four parts to the day with the lunch, online auction and the Pat Smullen Charity Race. It’s a great tribute to my mother Olive and to Pat Smullen. Cancer Trials Ireland is a fantastic charity and the CEO Eibhlin Mulroe is here and she’s a fantastic lady. There are nine on the committee, including Frances Crowley, who's an inspiration and really the driving force behind it."

Curragh chief executive Brian Kavanagh said: "We all think of Pat and it’s sad to think that he’s gone but it’s a day to remember him fondly. A lot of people work hard to make the day happen and we just provide the stage as best we can. The racing community always excels in these situations."

It is only fitting that the Curragh, the scene of many great triumphs for Smullen, hosts an occasion to remember him so warmly.

