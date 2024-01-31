'We're happy to take on whoever turns up' - Barry Connell relishing Marine Nationale clash with Gaelic Warrior

Barry Connell is looking forward to a titanic tussle on Saturday when Marine Nationale is set to meet the Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior in a clash between two of the most exciting novice chasers in training in the Goffs Irish Arkle at Leopardstown .

Willie Mullins revealed in Wednesday's Racing Post he was "swaying towards" letting Gaelic Warrior take on Connell's star in the 2m1f Grade 1 rather than running over two miles five furlongs in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase a day later. It means Saturday's race is set to be one of the most absorbing contests of the weekend with Marine Nationale, Gaelic Warrior and Grade 1 winner Found A Fifty all in contention.

Marine Nationale, who is owned and trained by Connell, is a dual Grade 1 winner over hurdles unbeaten in six starts and confirmed himself a top-class prospect when landing the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last season in decisive fashion.