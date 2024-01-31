'We're happy to take on whoever turns up' - Barry Connell relishing Marine Nationale clash with Gaelic Warrior
Barry Connell is looking forward to a titanic tussle on Saturday when Marine Nationale is set to meet the Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior in a clash between two of the most exciting novice chasers in training in the Goffs Irish Arkle at Leopardstown.
Willie Mullins revealed in Wednesday's Racing Post he was "swaying towards" letting Gaelic Warrior take on Connell's star in the 2m1f Grade 1 rather than running over two miles five furlongs in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase a day later. It means Saturday's race is set to be one of the most absorbing contests of the weekend with Marine Nationale, Gaelic Warrior and Grade 1 winner Found A Fifty all in contention.
Marine Nationale, who is owned and trained by Connell, is a dual Grade 1 winner over hurdles unbeaten in six starts and confirmed himself a top-class prospect when landing the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last season in decisive fashion.
Published on 31 January 2024inIreland
Last updated 17:00, 31 January 2024
