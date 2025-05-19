'We're delighted to be a growing part of it' - Curragh boss thrilled to see Saturday's card feature in World Pool

Curragh chief executive Brian Kavanagh expressed his delight at the high-quality overseas challenge for this weekend's Irish Guineas meeting and stressed the importance of World Pool ahead of Saturday's card featuring for the first time.

Punters from more than 28 countries will be able to bet into the global pool for Saturday's nine-race card headlined by the Irish 2,000 Guineas and also features the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes, while Sunday's Irish 1,000 Guineas and Tattersalls Gold Cup will continue to be part of the commingled pools.

Kavanagh said: "Last year, the two Group 1s on the Sunday were part of the World Pool and it's now extended to include the whole card on Saturday as well. It's important Irish racing is included in the World Pool as much as possible and it helps us to deliver some of the money back to prize-money.

"It's a great initiative and we're delighted to be a growing part of it."

With Juddmonte confirming to the Racing Post that Field Of Gold and Cosmic Year will both contest the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the Curragh is set to welcome a strong contingent of overseas runners throughout the weekend.

Kavanagh said: "The three Group 1s are set to be very competitive. Field Of Gold and Cosmic Year are expected to run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, as is Bryan Meehan's Rashabar , together with a strong home challenge.

"We're expecting one of Ollie Sangster's two that were placed at Newmarket [Flight and Simmering] to travel over for the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Archie Watson-trained Duty First, while Paddy Twomey [City Of Memphis] and Donnacha O'Brien [Atsila] look like supplementing their fillies and there's still a few potential supplementary entries in the air.

"I think we'll have Los Angeles and White Birch taking on each other again in the Tattersalls Gold Cup with a strong British challenge, led by Kalpana from the Andrew Balding stable."

Watering will be paused on Tuesday due to forecast showers, but it is expected to be dry thereafter leading up to the three-day meeting.

Kavanagh added: "Showers are expected on Tuesday and it's not widespread rain. We could get between five and 20mm on Tuesday and the track is good to firm, good in places.

"We put on a bit of water on Monday to finish off the watering we did last week so we'll see what Tuesday brings and we can take stock again on Wednesday morning. The forecast suggests that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be dry.

"Ticket sales have been good and we've had a good start to the season in that our first four meetings have been pleasing, so hopefully that momentum will continue. We'll be sold out for hospitality as expected."

