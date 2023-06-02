'We would make time for it' - HRI chief offers olive branch to rebel tracks as UIR requests meeting

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) chief executive Suzanne Eade hopes that the five rebel United Irish Racecourse (UIR) tracks will belatedly sign up to the renewed media rights deal and confirmed the authority would be talking to the group after UIR requested a meeting.

At a cross-party agriculture committee sitting on Wednesday, UIR’s chairman Pierce Molony told members the group, which comprises Thurles, Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo, would be willing to accept less money from a deal with Sky and the Arena Racecourse Group (Arc) in exchange for more exposure.

Last month, UIR rejected a deal with Sports Information Systems (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) worth €46 million a year that will keep pictures from the country’s other 21 racecourses on Racing TV between 2024 and 2028.