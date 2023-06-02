Racing Post logo
'We would make time for it' - HRI chief offers olive branch to rebel tracks as UIR requests meeting

Suzanne Eade, Horse Racing Ireland Chief Executive Officer.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post21.01.2022
HRI boss Suzanne Eade: confirmed still a chance five rebel UIR tracks will be able to sign up to new SIS/RMG dealCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) chief executive Suzanne Eade hopes that the five rebel United Irish Racecourse (UIR) tracks will belatedly sign up to the renewed media rights deal and confirmed the authority would be talking to the group after UIR requested a meeting. 

At a cross-party agriculture committee sitting on Wednesday, UIR’s chairman Pierce Molony told members the group, which comprises Thurles, Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo, would be willing to accept less money from a deal with Sky and the Arena Racecourse Group (Arc) in exchange for more exposure.  

Last month, UIR rejected a deal with Sports Information Systems (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) worth €46 million a year that will keep pictures from the country’s other 21 racecourses on Racing TV between 2024 and 2028.

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 19:17, 2 June 2023
