'We provide opportunities at all levels' - HRI's director of racing defends Irish jumps programme
Horse Racing Ireland's director of racing has defended the Irish jumps programme on the back of claims made by trainer Eoin Griffin that small to mid-size yards are being forgotten about in the sport.
A column in last week's Racing Post written by Griffin said it was impossible for smaller trainers like him to compete with the might of Willie Mullins and that the industry has been at a crossroads for a number of years without any meaningful intervention from HRI.
Ryan McElligott, chief executive of the Irish Racecourse Trainers Association (IRTA), echoed those sentiments and stated that such disquiet would be shared by a lot of the membership. He urged more innovative thinking going forward.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in