'We provide opportunities at all levels' - HRI's director of racing defends Irish jumps programme

HRI director of racing Jason Morris: "None have said that they can’t race as yet."
HRI director of racing Jason Morris

Horse Racing Ireland's director of racing has defended the Irish jumps programme on the back of claims made by trainer Eoin Griffin that small to mid-size yards are being forgotten about in the sport.

A column in last week's Racing Post written by Griffin said it was impossible for smaller trainers like him to compete with the might of Willie Mullins and that the industry has been at a crossroads for a number of years without any meaningful intervention from HRI. 

Ryan McElligott, chief executive of the Irish Racecourse Trainers Association (IRTA), echoed those sentiments and stated that such disquiet would be shared by a lot of the membership. He urged more innovative thinking going forward. 

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 20 May 2023Last updated 18:52, 20 May 2023
