'We probably haven't seen the best of him' - Grand National winning-trainer Martin Brassil planning strong Aintree assault

Martin Brassil is preparing a strong challenge for the Randox Grand National with three potential contenders in a bid to emulate Numbersixvalverde's triumph 18 years ago.

Brassil has a formidable National record having saddled Numbersixvalverde to success in the Irish equivalent under Ruby Walsh the season before Niall Madden guided him to victory at Aintree. He also trained Double Seven to land the Midlands National at Kilbeggan and Limerick's Munster National in 2013 and most recently plundered another big pot with Desertmore House, who won the Kerry National last September.

Desertmore House returned in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown last month when he finished eighth and is set to run at Naas this weekend.

Brassil pinpointed the Irish National as his main target although he is likely to get an entry for Aintree. He said: "Desertmore House runs in the Grade 3 chase at Naas on Sunday. He's a novice and has no penalty as he won two handicaps. I'm hoping the ground won't be as soft as it is now as he's more of a spring or summer ground horse.

"He needs to run six times over fences in Ireland to qualify for an entry for Aintree, which is in the back of my mind, but the Irish National is his main target. We have two others for Aintree so that might be an option for him next year."

Panda Boy: has shown a liking for big-field staying handicaps Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Panda Boy showed his liking for big-field staying handicaps last season when a narrow third in the Paddy Power Chase before beaten eight lengths into fifth by I Am Maximus in the Irish National.

The eight-year-old put in another commendable effort in handicap company last month when finishing runner-up to Meetingofthewaters in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown despite the ground seemingly going against him. He is likely to run in a handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival as he begins his preparation for Aintree and Brassil feels the best is yet to come.

He said: "Panda Boy is in great form and we're looking to running him over hurdles. We'll probably try and find another similar race for him between that and Aintree. Hopefully he can get into the Grand National as he might want to be a few pounds higher with the reduction in runners.

"He loves nice, spring ground and he's a much stronger horse now. He's taking a lot more work and racing now so we probably haven't seen the best of him. The rain probably didn't come at the right time for him at Leopardstown but he got through it well enough."

Longhouse Poet , the 2022 Thyestes winner who was pulled up in the race on Thursday, has run in the last two Grand Nationals, finishing sixth in 2022 and unseating JJ Slevin at the eighth fence last season.

Brassil added: "Longhouse Poet has been unlucky at Aintree. He went too fast and did too much on his first outing there and unseated JJ at the Canal Turn last season. It got a bit tight going down to the corner and he left the ground a bit early. It's a race I think is made for him."

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Cheltenham Trials day card - plus a big-race tip and free bet

The eight stars who can get your pulse racing on a super Saturday at Cheltenham and Doncaster

Nico de Boinville ruled out of Clarence House Chase due to injury with James Bowen set to take Jonbon ride

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.