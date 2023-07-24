'We know how lucky we are to have him' - Cheltenham Festival winner Seddon set for American Grand National tilt

The John McConnell-trained Seddon is being geared up for a tilt at the American Grand National at Far Hills in October, a race the Irish plundered last season when Hewick stormed to glory for Shark Hanlon.

The ten-year-old has been a revelation for the McConnell stable and has won his last four starts, including the Plate at Cheltenham where he defied odds of 20-1 in a bold front-running display under Ben Harvey before following up over hurdles at the Punchestown festival.

Derek McGeehan, co-founder of the Galaxy Horse Racing syndicate, said: “Seddon has been brilliant. It’s an amazing story and we feel very lucky to own him - what he has achieved has been incredible. John [McConnell] deserves huge credit.