'We have our eye on the King George' - Auguste Rodin likely to be handed Ascot mission says O'Brien

Auguste Rodin: completed the Derby double
Auguste Rodin: 9-4 favourite with Paddy Power for the King George at Ascot at the end of this monthCredit: Patrick McCann

Auguste Rodin could be following in the hallowed hoofprints of the late Galileo, with Aidan O'Brien eyeing the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot for the dual Derby hero, followed by a possible crack at the Irish Champion Stakes.

Auguste Rodin made history on Sunday as not only did he become the first horse since Harzand in 2016 to complete the English-Irish Derby double, but he also gave his trainer a 100th European Classic win, a feat that had never been done before. 

Galileo did the Derby double in 2001 before landing the King George, before suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Fantastic Light in a thrilling Irish Champion Stakes at a packed Leopardstown. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 3 July 2023Last updated 18:39, 3 July 2023
