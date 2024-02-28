Wayne Lordan raring to go as he prepares for return from eight-month injury absence

Wayne Lordan will return to the saddle on Friday for the first time in eight months after recovering from the serious injuries he suffered when being unseated in the Irish Derby last July.

The multiple Group 1-winning jockey was unshipped by San Antonio half a mile from home at the Curragh, which sent him crashing to the ground and left him knocked out with fractures to his legs and elbow, as well as a nasty laceration to his arm. San Antonio was fatally injured in the incident.

The rider spent almost a fortnight in Tallaght Hospital before beginning his road to recovery at Beaumont Hospital. He returned to work at Ballydoyle eight weeks ago and was seen riding trackwork for Aidan O'Brien this month at Dundalk, where dual Derby winner and Breeders' Cup hero Auguste Rodin was put through his paces ahead of his four-year-old campaign.

Having cleared the necessary assessments to return to competitive action last week, Lordan will make his return on Navy Seal for O'Brien in Friday's Patton Race (7.15 ) at Dundalk. His stablemate Henry Adams, a Group winner as a juvenile, will be partnered by Ryan Moore.

Lordan said: "It's obviously my first ride back since the Irish Derby so I'm really looking forward to it. I was back to work on January 3 and I've been riding out and riding work since. Everything feels great and it's great to be back. I just had to get through a few tests and thankfully last Friday I got the go ahead to carry on."

Lordan has become a vital cog in the Ballydoyle set up and was keen to get his eye in before the start of the turf season next month.

He added: "My aim was to try and get back and get a few rides before the season starts to get the fitness going. I'm going to the gym and doing everything that's required but there is only one way to get race-fit and that's riding in races.

"My arm healed very well and that was probably the quickest aspect of the injury to clear up. I had a lot of tests to complete for the head injuries but thankfully I have the all-clear now. I feel good and I'm really looking forward to getting started."

