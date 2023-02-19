Watch: the duel of Ditcheat - when Johnny Dineen met Paul Nicholls

Johnny Dineen's straight-shooting style on the Racing Post's flagship show Upping The Ante has seen him assemble a cult-like following over the last few months. The former on-course bookmaker, now operating as a professional punter, says it as he sees it but that can get him into the odd squabble, most recently with 13-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Back in early January during an episode of Upping The Ante, Dineen was asked how many winners Nicholls would have at the Cheltenham Festival in March.Dineen was typically forthright with his reply and said: "I'd say he will have zero winners at the festival and if you get one, Paul, you can go home, because you won't be having a second."

Nicholls saw the show and, after Tahmuras won the Tolworth at Sandown the following Saturday, he texted daughter Megan, who was on duty for ITV, and told her to tell viewers that "Johnny Dineen is the worst tipster since Matt Chapman!"

There was only one thing for it: a trip to Ditcheat, where the punter could meet the trainer face-to-face and they could settle their differences once and for all.

Being the good sport that he is, Nicholls invited Dineen and David Jennings over for a day with him. No, really, he did.

Everything was covered from the inside of the Manor House Inn; from Bravemansgame to Big Buck's; from taking on Willie Mullins at Cheltenham to taking on Nicky Henderson every day of the week; from Denman to Hermes Allen; from training techniques to socialising techniques; from the Dublin Racing Festival to buying from France. You name it, it was discussed.

We hope you enjoy it.

