Utter domination - Mullins and Elliott in tandem as superpowers enjoy best start to a season

Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins have had 55 winners between them over the first five weeks of the Irish jumps season
Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins have had 55 winners between them over the first five weeks of the Irish jumps seasonCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The superpowers of Irish jump racing have continued their supremacy into the summer, with Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott recording their best starts to the season.

Between them, the two have been responsible for a staggering 55 winners from the 169 races that have been run over the first few weeks of the season and the pair have collected almost €600,000 in prize-money. It means only 114 races were left for the rest and they have been shared between 68 different trainers, with 45 of those only having a single winner. 

Mullins' early season stats are sensational. The 17-time champion trainer is currently operating at a 52 per cent strike-rate with 30 winners from 58 runners, amassing €275,855 in prize-money. Five of his last six runners have won and ten of his last 13, while in the last fortnight he has been successful with 13 of his 20 runners. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 8 June 2023Last updated 19:21, 8 June 2023
