Unbeaten chaser Grangeclare West to miss Brown Advisory and ruled out for remainder of the season

Grangeclare West , who was as short as 3-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, has become the latest Cheveley Park-owned star to be ruled out of next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old has scored on both his starts over fences, including when beating Corbetts Cross to land the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown in December.

Grangeclare West was set to run in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday but was declared a non-runner after it was confirmed he had been cast in his box.

On Wednesday evening, Mullins ruled the talented novice chaser out for the remainder of the season, just two weeks after it was confirmed that stablemate Allaho , also owned by Cheveley Park, would miss the festival.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to Cheveley Park Stud, said: "It's so disappointing because he'd run so impressively last time and we were really looking forward to what he might be able to offer.

"I was on my way over to Ireland on Sunday when I received the call. I understand he must have become cast in his box in the night and wasn't sound when he was trotted up before racing on Sunday.

"There's a suspicion of a hairline pelvic fracture, but investigations are ongoing. Sadly it means he'll require time off and is out for the remainder of the campaign, but hopefully he'll be back next season."

On the news coming so soon after Allaho's setback, Richardson added: "Sadly these things happen. To have them both ruled out for the time being just goes to show the highs and lows of this game."

Read more:

'He's turning into a very nice horse' - Ballyburn spearheads owner Ronnie Bartlett's formidable spring team

'I think we'll see a totally different horse' - Barry Connell confident Marine Nationale will bounce back at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins' dominance is pushing jump racing to the precipice - it's all down to the nonsensical programme book

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.