Unbeaten A Dream To Share set to return to bumpers at Leopardstown with hurdling plans shelved

A Dream To Share's hurdling career has been put on hold as connections will aim the Champion Bumper hero at the Goffs Future Stars INH Flat Race at next month's Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The John and Thomas Kiely-trained gelding enjoyed a stellar campaign in bumpers last season when reeling off five successive victories, which included decisive wins at Grade 1 level at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals.

Connections had intended on a novice hurdle campaign this season and he was entered in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in October, but a setback ruled him out until the new year.

Having missed schooling due to the delay in preparation A Dream To Share will be kept to bumpers for the time being and will bid for successive victories in the Grade 2 event on February 3.

Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, said: "The plan is go for the bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival. With the hold up, he hasn't got to school as much we'd have liked.

"It's just been a bit of a delay with him but if all goes well he'll go to Leopardstown."

Although A Dream To Share is one of the leading contenders for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, it is unclear whether we will see the prolific bumper performer over hurdles this season given the proximity to the the spring festivals.

"We'll get him started back anyway but it's probably getting a bit late to go over hurdles this season," said Berry. "It will be great to see him out again and we're looking forward to it. He's in great form and John is very happy with him."

A Dream To Share emerged as one of the most exciting horses in training last season and his unbeaten run began at Tipperary in May 2022. It became apparent that he was a special prospect when he comfortably defeated Fact To File and subsequent Grade 1 winner Feronily at the Dublin Racing Festival.

He again gave teenage jockey John Gleeson a memorable big-race triumph when confirming placings with Fact To File at Cheltenham last March, before his magnificent campaign was crowned at Punchestown.

