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Two more stars could be added to JP McManus's Grand National squad as owner threatens to corner market for Aintree showpiece

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JP McManus contenders already occupy four of the top five in the betting for the Randox Grand National, and the owner's squad could be significantly boosted by the addition of Spillane's Tower and Oscars Brother for the Aintree showpiece.

A dual Grade 1-winning novice, Spillane's Tower, whose trainer Jimmy Mangan saddled Monty's Pass to Aintree glory in 2003, was many people's dark horse for last week's Gold Cup after he bounced back to form with a decisive victory in the Cotswold Chase, but connections elected to take him out on the day due to unsuitable ground at Cheltenham.

Oscars Brother: winner of the Ten Up Novice Chase under Daniel King
Oscars Brother: Grand National bolter?Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Oscars Brother, who is trained by two-horse handler Connor King, stayed on strongly to finish fourth in the Brown Advisory and has been well backed in recent days for the National, for which he is as short as 14-1 in places.

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