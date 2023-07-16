Training academy forced to close residential areas due to concerns about safety

Residential areas at the Racing Academy & Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare have been closed while a review is held into the safety of the buildings.

The decision was made in order to prioritise the "residents' safety", although the academy remains operational, said interim CEO of RACE Darren Lawlor.

RACE is the national training academy for the Irish horseracing industry and offers a number of courses for current and aspiring jockeys, stable staff, racehorse trainers and breeders.

Their renowned trainee jockey course boasts an illustrious list of graduates, including current Flat riders Seamie Heffernan, Shane Foley and Chris Hayes, while the likes of Daryl Jacob, Sean Flanagan and Brian Hughes are among the top jump jockeys to have learned their trade at the training centre.

An issue was uncovered in the residential areas on Thursday which led to the decision to shut down the accommodation with immediate effect, displacing students and senior residents.

Lawlor said: "There were some issues that were brought to my attention very late Thursday night that required immediate attention. We were left with no option but to close the residential buildings and find alternative accommodation for our existing residents. We were left with no alternative but to close the areas as the residents' safety is our priority.

"We are currently in the process of reviewing both buildings to see what action is required. It only happened on Thursday night so we haven’t completed the review as of yet and it is an evolving situation."

Lawlor was keen to stress the academy remains operational while the review is ongoing.

He said: "We’re still open for business. The barn and the jockey training is all operational. The campus is open and courses in the training academy are still taking place, it’s just the residential block we needed to deal with.

"There’s a mixture of seniors and juniors in the accommodation and we worked through finding alternative solutions for our residents and will continue to do so in the coming days. The priority was to look after all the residents on the premises, it was a busy and difficult time for all involved. We have people in this week to do more work and we will have a better idea of where we are and what options we have in the coming days."

Derek O'Connor, Ireland's most successful point-to-point rider of all time, runs a one-day schooling progression course several times a year at RACE that aims to improve the technical and tactical riding skills of qualified and conditional riders, while educating about fitness and race preparation.

Derek O'Connor: "A lot of very successful jockeys have come through the academy" Credit: Patrick McCann

Stressing the importance of such an academy to the racing industry in Ireland, O'Connor said: "I was introduced to the programme four or five years ago and there has been a fierce uptake in it. Since it began, around 150 jockeys or more have been put through schooling progression courses. It was always targeted at the younger, more inexperienced riders and I would like to think it benefited them.

"A lot of very successful jockeys have come through the academy. It gives a stepping stone to young people to get into the industry and to further their education while getting experience with horses.

"It teaches discipline and hard work and you get a good feel for the industry. All these things are very important, you have an excellent grounding coming out of RACE and it’s a brilliant place for young riders to learn their trade.

"It would be a huge loss to the industry, I really hope the issues are ironed out."

