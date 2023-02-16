Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Trainers' association backs regulator's move to implement pre-race testing on a more selective basis

MAYO, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view as runners circle in the centre of the track before the start of The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Opportunity Mares Maiden Hurdle at Ballinrobe Racecourse on September 09, 2022 in Mayo, Ireland. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Ireland's pre-race testing regime has changedCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) says it fully supports the regulator's move to bring Irish racing into line with international best practice by implementing its pre-race testing regime on a selective rather than blanket basis.

Pre-race sampling, chiefly designed to screen for enhanced TCO2 levels, which are commonly associated with milkshaking, was finally initiated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board in the autumn of 2021.

It had been persistently delayed by an insistence from the IRTA that a sample should be taken from every horse in a given race. For large fields, that presented significant logistical challenges for the IHRB's testing team, as the samples needed to be taken within a narrow 30-minute window between 75 and 45 minutes before race time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 16 February 2023Last updated 16:00, 16 February 2023
icon
more inIreland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIreland