Top amateur Barry O'Neill set to partner Mahler Mission in the National Hunt Chase

Top amateur rider Barry O'Neill has been booked for leading National Hunt Chase contender Mahler Mission at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

O'Neill has won six point-to-point titles in a row and has amassed more than 700 winners in that field, and although he has yet to win at the festival, he went agonisingly close aboard Discorama in the 2019 National Hunt Chase when losing out by half a length to the Jamie Codd-ridden Le Breuil.

The seven-year-old, trained by John McConnell, created a strong impression when bolting up in a beginners' chase at Navan on his penultimate start before narrowly losing out to Churchstonewarrior in the Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase at the same track.

McConnell has a smart team heading to Cheltenham this year which is headlined by Mahler Mission, a general 7-1 shot to land the spoils in the last race on the Tuesday despite tackling an extreme distance for the first time.

John McConnell: runs Mahler Mission in the National Hunt Chase Credit: Caroline Norris

"Mahler Mission is all set for the National Hunt Chase. Barry O'Neill is booked to ride him and we are looking forward to it now," McConnell said.

"The extra distance will be no problem to him, we think he will like it. He has been around Cheltenham before and is an exciting one to be going there with. He looks to have a live chance."

The son of Mahler ran at last year's festival in the Albert Bartlett, finishing a respectable seventh before going on to land Listed honours at Perth on his final start over hurdles.

However, his stature suggested chasing would be his game and his jumping has steadily progressed on his four starts over fences. He looks to have sound claims of providing both jockey and trainer with a maiden festival success.

Irish-trained horses have won five out of the last six runnings of the National Hunt Chase, and the top five in the betting this year are trained in Ireland with the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil heading the market at 11-8.

Ladbrokes: 11-8 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 10-3 Ramillies, 11-2 Churchstonewarrior, 6-1 Mahler Mission, 7 Chemical Energy, City Chief, 10 Mister Coffey, 25 bar

