Tony Martin fined €3,000, Seamie Heffernan suspended for 14 days and horse unable to run for 60 days after non-trier ruling at Limerick

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Trainer Tony Martin has received a €3,000 fine and jockey Seamie Heffernan a 14-day suspension after stewards found them guilty under the non-trier rule at Limerick on Friday night.

Martin and Heffernan teamed up in the 1m4½f handicap , the final race on the card, with Eben Zaabeel , who was sent off at 16-1 and finished third behind Satono Chevalier, beaten a length and a quarter.

The stewards held an inquiry into the running and riding of the five-year-old, who remains winless from 12 starts, with evidence heard from Heffernan and the trainer's representative Cathy O'Leary.

Racing Post in-running comment for Eben Zaabeel

Midfield, switched left and hampered rival after 1f, towards rear 3f out, nudged along and headway from over 1f out, ridden briefly and ran on inside final furlong, nearest finish, eyecatcher

The stewards' report said Heffernan "stated that his instructions were to try and get his mount to relax and not to be among horses". The rider added that his mount had a wind problem, that "he kept filling him up to come home well" and that he was a free-going horse who wears a tongue-tie.

The report added Heffernan "was delighted with the run", and that, when questioned on his riding in the straight, he said he had used his whip twice and kept in a straight line.

O'Leary, who took over the training of Martin's horses when he served a three-month suspension in 2024 for breaking anti-doping rules , confirmed the instructions given to the stewards and expressed satisfaction with the ride.

Having considered the evidence, the stewards found Heffernan and Martin in breach of Rule 212 (A) (ii), failing to obtain from the horse timely, real and substantial efforts to achieve the best possible place.

Heffernan's clean record was considered as part of the penalties process and he was ordered to forfeit his riding fee alongside his 14-day ban.

Martin, who also had a clean record relating to the rule, will be unable to run Eben Zaabeel for 60 days.

Eben Zaabeel was reported to be post-race normal by an Irish Horseracing Board veterinary officer, with samples taken for further analysis.

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