'This has been unbelievably horrific' - Brendan Duke moves string due to dispute with landlord

Brendan Duke: "I am very much looking forward to Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day in the sure and certain knowledge that Santa always comes to me."
Brendan Duke: has been based at Pollardstown, County Kildare, since 2011Credit: Patrick McCann

Brendan Duke has moved his string of horses to an unlicensed yard due to an ongoing rent dispute with landlords of the training establishment in Pollardstown, County Kildare, where the trainer has been based since 2011.

Earlier this month, Duke, who spent 20 years as assistant to Jim Bolger before going it alone in 2001, was granted a temporary injunction against the owners of the property in the High Court, which restrains the landlords, their agents or any party acting on their behalf from encroaching or interfering on the property.

The trainer alleged in the High Court last week that the current owners of the property have attempted to vacate him and his family from the establishment "through intimidation" which allegedly included interference with the property, the cutting off of utilities and horses being let loose, leading to one horse becoming injured as a result. 

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 25 August 2023Last updated 20:27, 25 August 2023
