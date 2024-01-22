'The wait won't impact him too much' - El Fabiolo odds-on for Dublin Chase with Willie Mullins set for DRF dominance
The diversion of El Fabiolo to the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase on February 4 means Willie Mullins is now responsible for seven of the eight ante-post favourites for the Grade 1s at the Dublin Racing Festival, with half of those races now containing odds-on shots.
Last year, Mullins opted to run Energumene in the rearranged Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham despite a significant drop in prize-money, but he won't be doing the same with last year's Arkle hero and will instead wait another eight days for the Grade 1 at Leopardstown.
Paddy Power reacted to the news by making El Fabiolo 1-2 favourite to maintain his winning streak over fences, and he joins stablemates State Man and Galopin Des Champs as an odds-on favourite, while the unbeaten Marine Nationale is 1-2 to land the Irish Arkle.
Published on 22 January 2024inIreland
Last updated 18:28, 22 January 2024
6ft 4in jockey aiming high with sights set on Cheltenham Festival ride on Willie Mullins Supreme hope
'It's a case of splitting them up' - Willie Mullins planning to unleash some of his top hurdlers in Britain this weekend
Racing channel viewers among those least at risk of problem gambling, HRI tells government as it pushes for tweaks to new bill
Concessions made for racecourses but advertising ban remains crucial 'stumbling block' in Gambling Regulation Bill
Gaelic Warrior's best trip and a new Supreme favourite: what Cheltenham clues will Trials day and the Dublin Racing Festival provide?
