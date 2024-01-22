'The wait won't impact him too much' - El Fabiolo odds-on for Dublin Chase with Willie Mullins set for DRF dominance

The diversion of El Fabiolo to the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase on February 4 means Willie Mullins is now responsible for seven of the eight ante-post favourites for the Grade 1s at the Dublin Racing Festival, with half of those races now containing odds-on shots.

Last year, Mullins opted to run Energumene in the rearranged Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham despite a significant drop in prize-money, but he won't be doing the same with last year's Arkle hero and will instead wait another eight days for the Grade 1 at Leopardstown.

Paddy Power reacted to the news by making El Fabiolo 1-2 favourite to maintain his winning streak over fences, and he joins stablemates State Man and Galopin Des Champs as an odds-on favourite, while the unbeaten Marine Nationale is 1-2 to land the Irish Arkle.