'The public absolutely loved him' - Champion Hurdle third Darver Star retired

Ten-time winner Darver Star, who finished third to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle, has been retired with trainer Gavin Cromwell hailing him a "top-class horse who the public absolutely loved".

The 11-year-old made his last appearance in a chase at Tramore on Friday evening and, after being pulled up by Keith Donoghue before jumping five out, connections decided to call it a day after a fairytale few years.

Cromwell said: "We've decided to retire Darver Star and he owes us absolutely nothing. He's been some horse for us over the years, top-class, and he's a horse who the public really got behind. They absolutely loved him and he had a huge following. He was owned by a syndicate; there were only three of them in it.

"We had some great days with him over the years and the season he was third in the Champion Hurdle, he won four in a row on the way there. He ran a cracker against Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle that season too. He was a great horse."

Darver Star was owned by the SSP Number Twentytwo Syndicate, which consisted of Lotto winner Simon Fagan, who pocketed €3.6 million from his jackpot glory in 2013, and his friends Pat Cluskey and Sean Fanning.

He didn't win any of his first five races but turned the corner when landing a Wexford handicap hurdle in April of 2018 off a mark of 106. Twelve months later he finished third in a Champion Hurdle.

Darver Star won ten of his 37 career outings, including a beginners' chase at Punchestown in 2020, and had a peak rating of 158. He earned just short of €300,000 prize-money.

He received a Racing Post rating of 161 for his effort in the Champion Hurdle behind Epatante and was twice given an RPR of 157.

